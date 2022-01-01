Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Palm Harbor

Go
Palm Harbor restaurants
Toast

Palm Harbor restaurants that serve pies

Clear Sky Club Haus image

 

Clear Sky Club Haus

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KEY LIME PIE$7.00
SHEPHERD'S PIE$16.00
Ground beef, cheddar cheese, peas, and carrots mixed with a Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes.
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
Item pic

 

Juan's Mexican Grill

671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$4.79
More about Juan's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

The Lucky Dill Deli

33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Apple Pie$6.95
towers high with salted caramel inside and on top, we have the buttery flaky pie crust, cinnamon-spiced apples, and salted caramel topping
Shepherds Pie$17.50
A traditional Irish Lucky Dill oven-baked specialty, lean ground beef, celery and carrots in a rich gravy with petite green peas and corn then topped with mashed potatoes and farmhouse cheddar
Snickers Blitz Pie$6.95
graham cracker crust filled full of chopped Snickers bars - bites of chocolate, caramel, peanuts and nougat
More about The Lucky Dill Deli
Item pic

 

Dunedin Vegan Deli

2340 Main Street, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cream Pie$5.50
Peanut Butter Cream Pie$5.50
More about Dunedin Vegan Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Harbor

General Tso Chicken

Potstickers

Chips And Salsa

Cake

Nachos

Crispy Chicken

Kimchi

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Palm Harbor to explore

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston