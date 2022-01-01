Pies in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve pies
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|KEY LIME PIE
|$7.00
|SHEPHERD'S PIE
|$16.00
Ground beef, cheddar cheese, peas, and carrots mixed with a Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes.
More about The Lucky Dill Deli
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Caramel Apple Pie
|$6.95
towers high with salted caramel inside and on top, we have the buttery flaky pie crust, cinnamon-spiced apples, and salted caramel topping
|Shepherds Pie
|$17.50
A traditional Irish Lucky Dill oven-baked specialty, lean ground beef, celery and carrots in a rich gravy with petite green peas and corn then topped with mashed potatoes and farmhouse cheddar
|Snickers Blitz Pie
|$6.95
graham cracker crust filled full of chopped Snickers bars - bites of chocolate, caramel, peanuts and nougat