Rangoon in Palm Harbor

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor
|GENERAL TSO'S CRISPY CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$13.99
House Fried Rice Topped with Our Chef's Tender Juicy Crispy Air-Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in General Tso's Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze and Topped with A Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions with a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce
|STEAMED POTSTICKERS (Customer Favorite)
|$5.99
Steamed Pork & Vegetable Pot Stickers with Our House Dipping Sauce
|STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL
|$13.99
White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.
Fish Bowl Kitchen
654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
|ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL
|$12.99
White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds
|CRAB RANGOON
|$6.99
6 Fresh Crispy Air-Fried Crab & Cheese Rangoon served with a Side of Sweet-Chili Dipping Sauce.
