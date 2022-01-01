Shepherds pies in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve shepherds pies
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|SHEPHERD'S PIE
|$16.00
Ground beef, cheddar cheese, peas, and carrots mixed with a Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes.
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Shepherds Pie
|$17.50
A traditional Irish Lucky Dill oven-baked specialty, lean ground beef, celery and carrots in a rich gravy with petite green peas and corn then topped with mashed potatoes and farmhouse cheddar
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.50
seasoned ground beef & brown gravy, sweet corn, green peas & carrots, cheddar cheese, creamy smashed potatoes, butter herb crust.