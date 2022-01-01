Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor restaurants
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve sliders

Clear Sky Club Haus

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS$9.00
Sriracha honey with pickles
MEATLOAF SLIDERS$9.00
Onion straws and demi-glace
BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS$12.00
Haus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws
The Lucky Dill Deli

33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor

Takeout
Corned Beef & Swiss Sliders$16.00
warm corned beef, swiss cheese, russian dressing on mini brioche with french fries
Hot Corned Beef Sliders$17.50
A three pack on our mini slider buns piled with steaming corned beef, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing with fries
Steakhouse Sliders$15.50
Custom Blend Mini BurgerTrio, Sharp Cheddar,, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Bacon Onion Jam, Chipotle Ketchup
Dunedin Vegan Deli

2340 Main Street, Clearwater

Takeout
GF BYO Burger Sliders$12.50
Impossible Burger on GF Ciabatta Sliders with your choice of Toppings and Sauces
Beyond Meat Chimichurri Chicken Tender Slider$6.95
