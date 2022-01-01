Sliders in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve sliders
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$9.00
Sriracha honey with pickles
|MEATLOAF SLIDERS
|$9.00
Onion straws and demi-glace
|BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS
|$12.00
Haus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Corned Beef & Swiss Sliders
|$16.00
warm corned beef, swiss cheese, russian dressing on mini brioche with french fries
|Hot Corned Beef Sliders
|$17.50
A three pack on our mini slider buns piled with steaming corned beef, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing with fries
|Steakhouse Sliders
|$15.50
Custom Blend Mini BurgerTrio, Sharp Cheddar,, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Bacon Onion Jam, Chipotle Ketchup