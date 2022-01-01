Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor restaurants
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve tacos

Clear Sky Club Haus image

 

Clear Sky Club Haus

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
QUESO BIRRIA TACOS$13.00
BRISKET TACOS$13.00
CARNITAS TACOS$12.00
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
Taco Salad image

 

Juan's Mexican Grill

671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$8.39
Homemade crunchy shell is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.
3 Tacos & Chips$7.99
Three tacos, made to your order, served with chips and a choice of homemade salsa.
Kids Taco$3.99
More about Juan's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Dunedin Vegan Deli

2340 Main Street, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco In A Bag$4.99
Perfect when you have the munchies!
Seasoned impossible burger, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and onion tossed in a bag of crushed chips!
Taco Bagel Bytes (4)$4.99
Taco seasoned Impossible grounds on 4 bagel bytes with taco sauce, iceberg shreds, tomato, onion Violife Colby Jack and Tofutti Sour Cream.
Kool Wranch DoriDOS Locos Tacos$7.99
You get 2 kool wranch tacos filled with seasoned impossible meat with lettuce, cheeze shreds, and wranch!
More about Dunedin Vegan Deli

