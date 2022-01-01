Tacos in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve tacos
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|QUESO BIRRIA TACOS
|$13.00
|BRISKET TACOS
|$13.00
|CARNITAS TACOS
|$12.00
More about Juan's Mexican Grill
Juan's Mexican Grill
671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor
|Taco Salad
|$8.39
Homemade crunchy shell is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.
|3 Tacos & Chips
|$7.99
Three tacos, made to your order, served with chips and a choice of homemade salsa.
|Kids Taco
|$3.99
More about Dunedin Vegan Deli
Dunedin Vegan Deli
2340 Main Street, Clearwater
|Taco In A Bag
|$4.99
Perfect when you have the munchies!
Seasoned impossible burger, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and onion tossed in a bag of crushed chips!
|Taco Bagel Bytes (4)
|$4.99
Taco seasoned Impossible grounds on 4 bagel bytes with taco sauce, iceberg shreds, tomato, onion Violife Colby Jack and Tofutti Sour Cream.
|Kool Wranch DoriDOS Locos Tacos
|$7.99
You get 2 kool wranch tacos filled with seasoned impossible meat with lettuce, cheeze shreds, and wranch!