Teriyaki steaks in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor
|STEAK TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
|$13.99
Fresh Grilled NY Strip Steak, Sliced & Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
Fish Bowl Kitchen
654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
|STEAK TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
|$13.99
Fresh Grilled NY Strip Steak, Sliced & Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds