Palm Springs restaurants you'll love

More about Rick's Desert Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Rick's Desert Grill
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|-Roasted Turkey
|$18.99
Served With Mixed Vegetables, Sage Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.
|-Avocado Club
|$14.99
Triple Decker With Generous portion of Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo
|-Havana Chicken
|$18.99
Marinated Chicken Breast Served With Mixed Vegetables, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans, Yucca With Mojito Sauce And Sweet Plantains
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Mr. America
|$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
|Tots
|$5.00
Tots - Nuff said
|Seasoned Fries
|$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
More about The Pool at ARRIVE
The Pool at ARRIVE
1551 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
egg, cheddar, bacon, spicy yogurt, bell peppers, avocado, tomatillo salsa, breakfast potatoes
|Crisp Slab Bacon
|$7.00
Black pepper maple syrup
|Egg White + Vegetable Frittata
|$16.00
Vegetables, house turkey sausage, tomato confit, feta
More about Hunters Palm Springs
Hunters Palm Springs
302 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Fried Calamari
|$14.25
Lighty battered and fried crisp. Served with cocktail sauce.
|Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
|$18.25
House made bourbon bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, topped with onion ring.
|Fried Pickles
|$8.25
Not your grandma's veggies served with house made ranch dressing.
More about MidMod Cafe
MidMod Cafe
515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.00
|#61
|$11.00
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$11.00
More about Giuseppes Pizzeria
Giuseppes Pizzeria
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Joe’s Cheesy Garlic Bread v
|$7.50
Crusty Gonella Italian Bread From Chicago, Layered With Fresh Garlic Butter, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled With Fresh Grated Parmesan And Served With Our House Made Marinara Sauce.
|Italian Salad LRG TOGO ONLY
|$11.00
Romaine And Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, House Made Croutons, Italian Dressing
|Caesar Salad LRG
|$12.50
Add-Ons: Grilled Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6 | Salmon $9 | Anchovies Upon Request Crisp And Cold Romaine Hearts, Hand Shaved Parmigiana Cheese, House-Made Italian Garlic Croutons And Our House-Made Caesar Dressing
More about Birba
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Birba
622 N Palm Canyon DR, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Birba
|$18.00
Prosciutto, Honey, Chili Oil, San Marzano Tomato
|Tricolore
|$12.00
Endive, Arugula, Radicchio, Fried Garlic,Aged Parmesan, Lemon
|Braised Greens
|$17.00
Serrano Chile, Scamorza, Castelvetrano Olive, San Marano Tomato
More about LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS
LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS
4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Miso Bowl
|$10.00
|Shrimp Noodles
|$18.00
|Orange Chicken
|$19.00
More about Blackbook
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackbook
315 E. Arenas Rd., Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Fresh Handcut Fries
|$6.50
Salt & Cracked Pepper or
Nashville Hot Shake
|Super Cheesy Nachos 1/2 Sheet
|$15.50
Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Scallions, Salsa Roja
|Juicy Lucy
|$17.00
Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese, more American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun
More about Chicken Ranch
Chicken Ranch
515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
organic romaine, red & yellow tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, avocado, bacon, fried shallots / ranch or bleu cheese
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
fried chicken, slaw, pickles, sriracha aioli
|Chinese Salad
|$10.00
napa cabbage, red & yellow peppers, carrots, oranges, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, wonton chips /orange ginger vinaigrette
More about Chill Bar Palm Springs
Chill Bar Palm Springs
217 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|The Pretender
|$16.00
Fig Paste | Vegan Feta Cheese | Vegan Chorizo | Pickled Onion | Tiny Arugula | Vegan Yuzu Aioli
|Love It Cheesy Bread Sticks
|$10.00
Fresh Breadsticks | Truffle Oil | Oregano | Mozzarella Cheese | House Ranch Dipping
Sauce
|Meat Monsta
|$15.00
Mozzarella Cheese | House Pomodoro Sauce | Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Applewood Smoked Bacon
More about The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar
The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar
134s East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
More about Proposed Location
Proposed Location
217 E Arenas Rd, Palm Springs