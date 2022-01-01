Palm Springs restaurants you'll love

Go
Palm Springs restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Palm Springs

Palm Springs's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Palm Springs restaurants

Rick's Desert Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Rick's Desert Grill

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Roasted Turkey$18.99
Served With Mixed Vegetables, Sage Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.
-Avocado Club$14.99
Triple Decker With Generous portion of Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo
-Havana Chicken$18.99
Marinated Chicken Breast Served With Mixed Vegetables, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans, Yucca With Mojito Sauce And Sweet Plantains
More about Rick's Desert Grill
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130, Palm Springs

Avg 4.5 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mr. America$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
Tots$5.00
Tots - Nuff said
Seasoned Fries$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
The Pool at ARRIVE image

 

The Pool at ARRIVE

1551 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
egg, cheddar, bacon, spicy yogurt, bell peppers, avocado, tomatillo salsa, breakfast potatoes
Crisp Slab Bacon$7.00
Black pepper maple syrup
Egg White + Vegetable Frittata$16.00
Vegetables, house turkey sausage, tomato confit, feta
More about The Pool at ARRIVE
Hunters Palm Springs image

 

Hunters Palm Springs

302 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Calamari$14.25
Lighty battered and fried crisp. Served with cocktail sauce.
Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger$18.25
House made bourbon bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, topped with onion ring.
Fried Pickles$8.25
Not your grandma's veggies served with house made ranch dressing.
More about Hunters Palm Springs
Mod Cafe image

 

MidMod Cafe

515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.00
#61$11.00
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$11.00
More about MidMod Cafe
Giuseppes Pizzeria image

 

Giuseppes Pizzeria

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Joe’s Cheesy Garlic Bread v$7.50
Crusty Gonella Italian Bread From Chicago, Layered With Fresh Garlic Butter, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled With Fresh Grated Parmesan And Served With Our House Made Marinara Sauce.
Italian Salad LRG TOGO ONLY$11.00
Romaine And Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, House Made Croutons, Italian Dressing
Caesar Salad LRG$12.50
Add-Ons: Grilled Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6 | Salmon $9 | Anchovies Upon Request Crisp And Cold Romaine Hearts, Hand Shaved Parmigiana Cheese, House-Made Italian Garlic Croutons And Our House-Made Caesar Dressing
More about Giuseppes Pizzeria
Birba image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Birba

622 N Palm Canyon DR, Palm Springs

Avg 3.6 (2519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Birba$18.00
Prosciutto, Honey, Chili Oil, San Marzano Tomato
Tricolore$12.00
Endive, Arugula, Radicchio, Fried Garlic,Aged Parmesan, Lemon
Braised Greens$17.00
Serrano Chile, Scamorza, Castelvetrano Olive, San Marano Tomato
More about Birba
LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS image

 

LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS

4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Bowl$10.00
Shrimp Noodles$18.00
Orange Chicken$19.00
More about LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS
Blackbook image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackbook

315 E. Arenas Rd., Palm Springs

Avg 4.3 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Handcut Fries$6.50
Salt & Cracked Pepper or
Nashville Hot Shake
Super Cheesy Nachos 1/2 Sheet$15.50
Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Scallions, Salsa Roja
Juicy Lucy$17.00
Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese, more American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun
More about Blackbook
Boozehounds PS image

 

Boozehounds PS

2080 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Boozehounds PS
Café La Jefa image

 

Café La Jefa

750 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Café La Jefa
Chicken Ranch image

 

Chicken Ranch

515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$10.00
organic romaine, red & yellow tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, avocado, bacon, fried shallots / ranch or bleu cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken, slaw, pickles, sriracha aioli
Chinese Salad$10.00
napa cabbage, red & yellow peppers, carrots, oranges, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, wonton chips /orange ginger vinaigrette
More about Chicken Ranch
Chill Bar Palm Springs image

 

Chill Bar Palm Springs

217 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Pretender$16.00
Fig Paste | Vegan Feta Cheese | Vegan Chorizo | Pickled Onion | Tiny Arugula | Vegan Yuzu Aioli
Love It Cheesy Bread Sticks$10.00
Fresh Breadsticks | Truffle Oil | Oregano | Mozzarella Cheese | House Ranch Dipping
Sauce
Meat Monsta$15.00
Mozzarella Cheese | House Pomodoro Sauce | Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Applewood Smoked Bacon
More about Chill Bar Palm Springs
Coffee Gelato CH LLC image

 

The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar

134s East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Proposed Location

217 E Arenas Rd, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Proposed Location

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palm Springs

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Cheesy Bread

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Burritos

Map

More near Palm Springs to explore

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Palm Desert

No reviews yet

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Indio

No reviews yet

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Menifee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston