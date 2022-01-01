Palm Springs American restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Rick's Desert Grill
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|-Roasted Turkey
|$18.99
Served With Mixed Vegetables, Sage Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.
|-Avocado Club
|$14.99
Triple Decker With Generous portion of Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo
|-Havana Chicken
|$18.99
Marinated Chicken Breast Served With Mixed Vegetables, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans, Yucca With Mojito Sauce And Sweet Plantains
MidMod Cafe
515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.00
|#61
|$11.00
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackbook
315 E. Arenas Rd., Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Fresh Handcut Fries
|$6.50
Salt & Cracked Pepper or
Nashville Hot Shake
|Super Cheesy Nachos 1/2 Sheet
|$15.50
Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Scallions, Salsa Roja
|Juicy Lucy
|$17.00
Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese, more American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun