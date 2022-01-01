Palm Springs American restaurants you'll love

Palm Springs restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Palm Springs

Rick's Desert Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Rick's Desert Grill

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Roasted Turkey$18.99
Served With Mixed Vegetables, Sage Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.
-Avocado Club$14.99
Triple Decker With Generous portion of Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo
-Havana Chicken$18.99
Marinated Chicken Breast Served With Mixed Vegetables, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans, Yucca With Mojito Sauce And Sweet Plantains
More about Rick's Desert Grill
Mod Cafe image

 

MidMod Cafe

515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.00
#61$11.00
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$11.00
More about MidMod Cafe
Blackbook image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackbook

315 E. Arenas Rd., Palm Springs

Avg 4.3 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Handcut Fries$6.50
Salt & Cracked Pepper or
Nashville Hot Shake
Super Cheesy Nachos 1/2 Sheet$15.50
Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Scallions, Salsa Roja
Juicy Lucy$17.00
Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese, more American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun
More about Blackbook
Boozehounds PS image

 

Boozehounds PS

2080 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Boozehounds PS

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palm Springs

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Cheesy Bread

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Burritos

