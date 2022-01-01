Palm Springs bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Palm Springs

Hunters Palm Springs image

 

Hunters Palm Springs

302 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
Popular items
Fried Calamari$14.25
Lighty battered and fried crisp. Served with cocktail sauce.
Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger$18.25
House made bourbon bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, topped with onion ring.
Fried Pickles$8.25
Not your grandma's veggies served with house made ranch dressing.
More about Hunters Palm Springs
Birba image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Birba

622 N Palm Canyon DR, Palm Springs

Avg 3.6 (2519 reviews)
Popular items
Birba$18.00
Prosciutto, Honey, Chili Oil, San Marzano Tomato
Tricolore$12.00
Endive, Arugula, Radicchio, Fried Garlic,Aged Parmesan, Lemon
Braised Greens$17.00
Serrano Chile, Scamorza, Castelvetrano Olive, San Marano Tomato
More about Birba
Blackbook image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackbook

315 E. Arenas Rd., Palm Springs

Avg 4.3 (949 reviews)
Popular items
Fresh Handcut Fries$6.50
Salt & Cracked Pepper or
Nashville Hot Shake
Super Cheesy Nachos 1/2 Sheet$15.50
Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Scallions, Salsa Roja
Juicy Lucy$17.00
Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese, more American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun
More about Blackbook
Boozehounds PS image

 

Boozehounds PS

2080 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
More about Boozehounds PS
Chicken Ranch image

 

Chicken Ranch

515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Popular items
Cobb Salad$10.00
organic romaine, red & yellow tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, avocado, bacon, fried shallots / ranch or bleu cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken, slaw, pickles, sriracha aioli
Chinese Salad$10.00
napa cabbage, red & yellow peppers, carrots, oranges, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, wonton chips /orange ginger vinaigrette
More about Chicken Ranch

