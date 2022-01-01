Palm Springs bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Palm Springs
More about Hunters Palm Springs
Hunters Palm Springs
302 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Fried Calamari
|$14.25
Lighty battered and fried crisp. Served with cocktail sauce.
|Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
|$18.25
House made bourbon bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, topped with onion ring.
|Fried Pickles
|$8.25
Not your grandma's veggies served with house made ranch dressing.
More about Birba
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Birba
622 N Palm Canyon DR, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Birba
|$18.00
Prosciutto, Honey, Chili Oil, San Marzano Tomato
|Tricolore
|$12.00
Endive, Arugula, Radicchio, Fried Garlic,Aged Parmesan, Lemon
|Braised Greens
|$17.00
Serrano Chile, Scamorza, Castelvetrano Olive, San Marano Tomato
More about Blackbook
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackbook
315 E. Arenas Rd., Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Fresh Handcut Fries
|$6.50
Salt & Cracked Pepper or
Nashville Hot Shake
|Super Cheesy Nachos 1/2 Sheet
|$15.50
Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Scallions, Salsa Roja
|Juicy Lucy
|$17.00
Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese, more American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun
More about Chicken Ranch
Chicken Ranch
515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10, Palm Springs
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
organic romaine, red & yellow tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, avocado, bacon, fried shallots / ranch or bleu cheese
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
fried chicken, slaw, pickles, sriracha aioli
|Chinese Salad
|$10.00
napa cabbage, red & yellow peppers, carrots, oranges, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, wonton chips /orange ginger vinaigrette