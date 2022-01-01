Avocado toast in Palm Springs
Palm Springs restaurants that serve avocado toast
The Pool at ARRIVE
1551 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
|Avocado Toast
|$15.00
avocado, alfalfa sprouts, fried cecci beans, lemon
Café La Jefa
750 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
|Toast with Avocado and Arugula
|$13.00
Toasted artisan bread with housemade avocado puree, salt and pepper, topped with baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, lemon juice and olive oil. Sprinkled with sunflower seeds and pomegranate seeds.