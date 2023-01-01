Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Palm Springs

Go
Palm Springs restaurants
Toast

Palm Springs restaurants that serve chai lattes

The Pool at ARRIVE image

 

The Pool at ARRIVE

1551 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.50
More about The Pool at ARRIVE
Item pic

 

Café La Jefa

750 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$0.00
More about Café La Jefa

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Springs

Shrimp Tacos

Kale Salad

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Caesar Salad

Rice Pudding

French Toast

Curry

Map

More near Palm Springs to explore

Redlands

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1010 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (424 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (805 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston