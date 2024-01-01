Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Palm Springs

Palm Springs restaurants
Palm Springs restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Chill Bar Palm Springs image

 

Chill Bar Palm Springs

217 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza HH$8.00
More about Chill Bar Palm Springs
Item pic

 

Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PIZZA THURSDAY 2 for $30.00 2ea. Medium Peperoni or Cheese pizzas for $30$30.00
Get 2 Medium (Hand Tossed or Chicago Crust) Peperoni or Cheese Pizzas for $30.00 (Discounted on THURSDAYS Only)
*Daya Soy Cheese upgrade available
**Upgrade may incur charge
***No substitutions available
Cannot be combined with other offers.
More about Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs

