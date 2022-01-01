Chicken salad sandwiches in Palm Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mod Cafe image

 

MidMod Cafe

515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$13.00
More about MidMod Cafe
Item pic

 

Chicken Ranch

515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bbq chicken salad wrap$13.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
chopped dark and white meat with red onion ,celery , parsley tomato, lettuce
More about Chicken Ranch

