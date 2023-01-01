Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cucumber salad in
Palm Springs
/
Palm Springs
/
Cucumber Salad
Palm Springs restaurants that serve cucumber salad
The Pool at ARRIVE
1551 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
No reviews yet
Cucumber Avocado Salad
$16.00
More about The Pool at ARRIVE
Mod Cafe
515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs
No reviews yet
CUCUMBER SALAD
$5.00
More about Mod Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Springs
Burritos
Flan
Chicken Curry
Penne
Green Beans
Huevos Rancheros
Chicken Wraps
Chocolate Cake
More near Palm Springs to explore
Palm Desert
Avg 5
(17 restaurants)
Redlands
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
La Quinta
No reviews yet
Hemet
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Indio
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Yucaipa
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(946 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(25 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1472 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston