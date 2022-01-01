Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curry in
Palm Springs
/
Palm Springs
/
Curry
Palm Springs restaurants that serve curry
Mod Cafe
515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs
No reviews yet
TAJ CURRY BOWL
$14.00
More about Mod Cafe
Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry
4771 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
No reviews yet
GINGER SHRIMP CURRY
$20.00
creamy ginger sauce, shrimp, peas, sesame seeds, green onion (served with steamed rice)
More about Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry
