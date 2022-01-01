Flan in Palm Springs
Palm Springs restaurants that serve flan
More about Rick's Desert Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Rick's Desert Grill
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
|Cuban Flan
|$6.99
House made Cuban flan with three differnt milks and cooked with Kahlua
More about Giuseppes Pizzeria
Giuseppes Pizzeria
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs
|Orange Flan Cake
|$7.50
For all the flan cake lovers out there-this cake truly surpasses them all! The rich velvet texture combined with the aromatic flavors of vanilla, orange and caramel create quite the taste sensation.