Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Palm Springs

Go
Palm Springs restaurants
Toast

Palm Springs restaurants that serve flan

29fdc914-0ecf-4dd6-835e-f58a54931837 image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Rick's Desert Grill

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Flan$6.99
House made Cuban flan with three differnt milks and cooked with Kahlua
More about Rick's Desert Grill
Item pic

 

Giuseppes Pizzeria

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Orange Flan Cake$7.50
For all the flan cake lovers out there-this cake truly surpasses them all! The rich velvet texture combined with the aromatic flavors of vanilla, orange and caramel create quite the taste sensation.
More about Giuseppes Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Springs

Caesar Salad

Tiramisu

Kale Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Patty Melts

Salmon

Tacos

Cheesecake

Map

More near Palm Springs to explore

Redlands

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

La Quinta

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston