Fried zucchini in Palm Springs

Palm Springs restaurants
Palm Springs restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Item pic

 

Mario's Italian Cafe - Palm Springs

425 S Sunrise Way Ste F-1, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$6.95
More about Mario's Italian Cafe - Palm Springs
Consumer pic

 

Lulu California Bistro

200 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Zucchini$14.99
served with our spicy marinara
More about Lulu California Bistro

