Muffins in
Palm Springs
/
Palm Springs
/
Muffins
Palm Springs restaurants that serve muffins
The Pool at ARRIVE
1551 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
No reviews yet
The Muffin
$14.00
canadian bacon, american cheese, fried egg, hollandise, english muffin
More about The Pool at ARRIVE
Café La Jefa
750 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
No reviews yet
Muffin: Blueberry
$3.75
More about Café La Jefa
