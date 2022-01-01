Penne in Palm Springs
Palm Springs restaurants that serve penne
Rick's Desert Grill
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
|_Penne Pasta
|$19.99
Cooked With Our House Made Tomato Basil Sauce And Served With Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread.
Giuseppes Pizzeria
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs
|Smoked Chicken Penne gf*
|$22.00
Our Sauce Has Bursts Of Flavors From Our Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, CA Asparagus, Garlic Tomato Pesto Sauce and a touch of cream.
|Baked Penne Bolognese gf*
|$21.00
Penne Tossed With Our Classic Bolognese Tomato Meat Sauce , Ricotta And Mozzarella Cheese Then Baked