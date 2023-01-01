Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Palm Springs

Palm Springs restaurants
Palm Springs restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

John's Restaurant Palm Springs

900 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK OMELETTE$14.25
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$12.25
Thinly sliced ribeye steak smothered with melting natural Swiss, peppers, onions and 1000 island dressing
More about John's Restaurant Palm Springs
Hunters Palm Springs image

 

Hunters Palm Springs

302 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$21.00
GRILLED FLAT IRON STEAK + SWEET & SAVORY SWEET BELL PEPPERS + SEARED RED ONIONS + CHOICE OF CHEESE SAUCE OR PROVOLONE + MAYO AIOLI + TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN - ADD SAUTEED MUSHROOMS OR DIABLO - EXTRA $
More about Hunters Palm Springs

