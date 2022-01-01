Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Palm Springs

Go
Palm Springs restaurants
Toast

Palm Springs restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Rick's Desert Grill

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
-Salmon Beet Salad$26.99
-Salmon Steak$26.99
Choice Of Poached In A Garlic Lemon And White Wine Sauce, Grilled Or Blackened. Served With a Cucumber Salad, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.
-Petite Salmon$21.99
Salmon Served With A Cucumber Salad And Sweet
Plantains
More about Rick's Desert Grill
Mod Cafe image

 

MidMod Cafe

515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON BOWL$16.00
WILD SALMON WRAP$14.00
More about MidMod Cafe
Item pic

 

Giuseppes Pizzeria

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon, Blackened gf*$27.00
Canadian Salmon, Your Choice, Grilled With A Caper Butter And Lemon Sauce Or Blackened. Served With Sautéed Garlic Spinach And Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Salmon Grilled gf*$27.00
Canadian Salmon, Your Choice, Grilled With A Caper Butter And Lemon Sauce Or Blackened. Served With Sautéed Garlic Spinach And Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
More about Giuseppes Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Al dente

491 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Salmone$23.70
Smoked salmon in a creamy cognac sauce
More about Al dente

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Springs

Quesadillas

Carbonara

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Kale Salad

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Cheesy Bread

Map

More near Palm Springs to explore

Redlands

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

La Quinta

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston