Salmon in Palm Springs
Palm Springs restaurants that serve salmon
Rick's Desert Grill
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
|-Salmon Beet Salad
|$26.99
|-Salmon Steak
|$26.99
Choice Of Poached In A Garlic Lemon And White Wine Sauce, Grilled Or Blackened. Served With a Cucumber Salad, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.
|-Petite Salmon
|$21.99
Salmon Served With A Cucumber Salad And Sweet
Plantains
MidMod Cafe
515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs
|SALMON BOWL
|$16.00
|WILD SALMON WRAP
|$14.00
Giuseppes Pizzeria
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs
|Salmon, Blackened gf*
|$27.00
Canadian Salmon, Your Choice, Grilled With A Caper Butter And Lemon Sauce Or Blackened. Served With Sautéed Garlic Spinach And Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Salmon Grilled gf*
|$27.00
