Taquitos in Palm Springs

Palm Springs restaurants
Palm Springs restaurants that serve taquitos

John's Restaurant Palm Springs

900 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF TAQUITOS$6.95
More about John's Restaurant Palm Springs
Las Casuelas Terraza - 222 S Palm Canyon Dr

222 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Two Chicken Taquitos$10.95
Two tightly wrapped taquitos filled with our house recipe shredded chicken, and finished with a heavy dollop of creamy guacamole and a touch of pico de gallo.
More about Las Casuelas Terraza - 222 S Palm Canyon Dr

