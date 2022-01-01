Go
Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine

Enjoy Latin American's best dishes combined with a great atmosphere at our restaurant.

2004 South Mason Road Ste D

Popular Items

Churrasco Steak$20.99
Grilled Angus skirt steak cooked to requested temperature, topped with sauté creamy mushroom sauce
Carne Asada$14.99
Tender black-angus skirt beef charbroiled to taste
Location

KATY TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
