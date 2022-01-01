Palma PHX
Introducing Palma, Châm Pang Lanes, and Ghost Donkey to the newest ground breaking destination in FRG, Phoenix Arizona! This 20,000 square foot masterpiece will hold 3 of our newest concepts showcasing a sleepy watering hole of swaying palm trees and sunset firepits, a sassy housewives’ home of blue tigers and bowling pins, and a drunken donkey’s hideaway who loves a good night of Mezcal and dance parties.
903 N 2nd Street
Location
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
