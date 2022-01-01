Go
Toast

Palmar - Wynwood

Chinese food, tropical vibes

DIM SUM • FRENCH FRIES

180 NW 29th • $$

Avg 4.3 (1396 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Ribs$18.00
CHAR SIU PORK RIBS, 5 SPICE CASHEWS, CHIVES (GF)
Pork Siu Mai (3)$9.00
Extra Pancakes$2.00
Special Fried Rice$19.00
Our signature fried rice with shrimp, ham and chicken!
Egg Noodles$12.00
Chives, 5 spice cashews
Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.00
Jasmin White Rice$2.00
Buddha Style Vegetables$12.00
Our special stir fry with
Mushrooms
Onion
Green pepper
Scallion
Carrot
Baby corn
Chinese brocoli
Cabbage Napa
Vegetable Lumpia (2)$8.00
Our signature egg rolls
Pork Belly Bao Buns (3)$10.00
Char Siu Pork Belly, slaw

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Takeout

Location

180 NW 29th

Miami FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poke OG @ 1800

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wood Tavern (Wynwood)

No reviews yet

CHEERS!

Dukunoo

No reviews yet

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen is Wynwood, Miami's first and only full service, upscale, Caribbean dining experience. The restaurant features indoor, outdoor dining, a full bar, fine art and an jerk stand.

Doya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston