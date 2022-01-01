Go
Palmas Tropical Escape image
Bars & Lounges

Palmas Tropical Escape

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

$$

46 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Mojito Pitcher$20.00
Rest.Week$20 Palmas$20.00
12. Paella$12.00
$5 * P A E L L A*$5.00
Full Paella$10.00
Regular
Rice cooked in the Spaniard Tradition.
Pick any:
.Chicken
.Chorizo (pork)
.Veggies
.Black beans
.Fajita - onion/pepper
.Double protein+2
(2) Empanada$10.00
2 Empanada Combo and your choice of side and sauce.
You can choice:
.Beef
.Chicken
.Veggies
.Cheese
Simple Paella$9.00
Rice cooked in Spaniard tradition,
Chicken, Chorizo, Veggies, Sauces
14. Sides$5.00
Cuba Libre$8.00
7. Pork Ribs (3) + Side$12.00

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

46 N High St, Columbus OH 43215

Directions

