Palm Beach Meats

Come in and enjoy!

4812 S Dixie Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baonut- Dessert Bao Buns (2)-*Contains Peanuts*$14.00
Fried Bao bun, Caramelized banana, chopped peanuts, Nutella, Coconut (2 buns per order)
KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) Bao Buns (2)$16.00
Fried Chicken with Honey Gojuchang, fish sauce pickles, Sudachi Ranchi, Scallion, Celery Leaves (2 buns per order)
PBM Wagyu Burger$18.00
Wagyu patty, Red Onion Jam, Arugula, Cheddar Cheese, Truffle aioli- -Served on a 'Breadbox bakery' milkbread roll and side of house-made chips
Beef Kabob$20.00
Grilled Ribeye, Onions, Tomatoes, Mini Sweet Pepper, Mediterranean Mint Chimichurri-comes with Choice of Side
Char Sui Mushroom Bao Buns (2)$16.00
Mushrooms, Sriracha Truffle sauce, pickled carrot, radish (2 buns per order)
Bo Saam Pork Belly Bao Buns (2)$16.00
Pork Belly, Red Curry Sauce, Onion Radish, Cilantro, Thai basil, mint (2 buns per order)
Pulled BBQ Pork Biscuit$14.00
Pulled BBQ Pork, buttermilk coleslaw, pickled onions, pitbull Carolina BBQ sauce on a buttermilk biscuit
PBM Wagyu Burger$18.00
Wagyu patty,fried green tomatoes, chow chow relish, old bay aioli, iceberg, shaved red onion -Served with a side of house-made chips
Wagyu Bulgogi Bao Buns (2)$18.00
Wagyu Bulgogi, Yuzu aioli, Kimchi, Grilled Scallion, and Crispy garlic (2 buns per order)
Crispy Shrimp Bao Buns (2)$16.00
Shrimp, Passionfruit aioli, Cucumber, mango, red onion, cilantro (2 buns per order)
Location

4812 S Dixie Hwy

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
