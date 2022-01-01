Palmdale restaurants you'll love

Palmdale restaurants
Toast
  • Palmdale

Palmdale's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Palmdale restaurants

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

38713 N. Tierra Subida Ave, Palmdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Family Box$39.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
LA THAI FOOD TRUCK image

 

LA THAI FOOD TRUCK

30th St E, Palmdale, CA, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PAD SEE EW$9.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with choice of meat , broccoli,and egg
DRUNKEN NOODLE$9.00
Spicy noodles wityh choice of meat. Flat rice noodles, green beans, bell peppers, carrots and basil leaves.
PAD THAI$9.00
hin rice noodles are stir-fried with a choice of meat, egg,onion,peanut ,egg,
and bean sprouts.
Jack's Place image

 

Jack's Place

40352 90th St W, Leona Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Americana Burger$15.95
House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, 1000 Island Dressing on a Brioche Bun.
Chicken Alfredo$16.95
Fettuccine Pasta, pan-seared Chicken Breast and House-made Alfredo Sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, House-made Slaw and our BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Mr. Fries Man Palmdale image

 

Mr. Fries Man Palmdale

1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Ranch Chicken$12.00
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$15.00
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp$25.00
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
Fire Island Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL

Fire Island Grill

40117 10th st. West, Palmdale

Avg 4.5 (3332 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackened Shrimp Bowl$11.99
Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Chicken & Steak Bowl$10.99
A combo of our chicken and steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Chicken Bowl$9.99
Char-grill chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables
Puerto Nuevo image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Nuevo

2009 E Palmdale Blvd, Palmdale

Avg 4.4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
El Toreo West image

 

El Toreo West

38801 10th Street West, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shandra thai cuisine image

 

Shandra thai cuisine

2505 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

El Toreo DC

2321 East Avenue S, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
