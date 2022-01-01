Palmdale restaurants you'll love
BurgerIM
38713 N. Tierra Subida Ave, Palmdale
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
|Family Box
|$39.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
LA THAI FOOD TRUCK
30th St E, Palmdale, CA, Palmdale
|PAD SEE EW
|$9.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with choice of meat , broccoli,and egg
|DRUNKEN NOODLE
|$9.00
Spicy noodles wityh choice of meat. Flat rice noodles, green beans, bell peppers, carrots and basil leaves.
|PAD THAI
|$9.00
hin rice noodles are stir-fried with a choice of meat, egg,onion,peanut ,egg,
and bean sprouts.
Jack's Place
40352 90th St W, Leona Valley
|Americana Burger
|$15.95
House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, 1000 Island Dressing on a Brioche Bun.
|Chicken Alfredo
|$16.95
Fettuccine Pasta, pan-seared Chicken Breast and House-made Alfredo Sauce.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, House-made Slaw and our BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Mr. Fries Man Palmdale
1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106, Palmdale
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken
|$12.00
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
|BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken
|$15.00
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
|Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp
|$25.00
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL
Fire Island Grill
40117 10th st. West, Palmdale
|Blackened Shrimp Bowl
|$11.99
Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
|Chicken & Steak Bowl
|$10.99
A combo of our chicken and steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
|Chicken Bowl
|$9.99
Char-grill chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables
El Toreo West
38801 10th Street West, Palmdale
Shandra thai cuisine
2505 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale
El Toreo DC
2321 East Avenue S, Palmdale