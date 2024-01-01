Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Palmdale

Go
Palmdale restaurants
Toast

Palmdale restaurants that serve burritos

Main pic

 

Mi Ranchito - Hacienda

405 w palmdale Blvd, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
More about Mi Ranchito - Hacienda
Item pic

 

Mi Ranchito - Ave S -

4621 East Avenue S, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$9.50
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce.
More about Mi Ranchito - Ave S -
Map

More near Palmdale to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Azusa

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1261 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston