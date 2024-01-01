Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
Palmdale
/
Palmdale
/
Burritos
Palmdale restaurants that serve burritos
Mi Ranchito - Hacienda
405 w palmdale Blvd, Palmdale
No reviews yet
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$7.50
More about Mi Ranchito - Hacienda
Mi Ranchito - Ave S -
4621 East Avenue S, Palmdale
No reviews yet
Burrito
$9.50
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce.
More about Mi Ranchito - Ave S -
