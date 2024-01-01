Enchiladas in Palmdale
Mi Ranchito - Ave S
4621 East Avenue S, Palmdale
|Enchiladas Plate
|$11.25
3 chicken, cheese, or beef enchiladas topped with red or green sauce, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
|Enchilada de Mole
|$14.99
3 enchiladas with chicken or cheese topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
|1 Enchilada
|$3.99
1 cheese, chicken, or beef enchilada with red or green sauce and melted cheese on top.