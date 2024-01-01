Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Palmdale

Go
Palmdale restaurants
Toast

Palmdale restaurants that serve quesadillas

Main pic

 

Mi Ranchito - 11th Street East

1060 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla W/ Meat$9.50
Quesadilla with choice of meat. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
Quesadilla Regular$5.99
Grilled Cheese quesadilla with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
More about Mi Ranchito - 11th Street East
Main pic

 

Mi Ranchito - Ave S

4621 East Avenue S, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Plate$11.99
Quesadilla with meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Kid's Quesadilla$7.99
Small Quesadilla with meat served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and a Sm Drink
Quesadilla Regular$5.99
Grilled Cheese quesadilla with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
More about Mi Ranchito - Ave S

Browse other tasty dishes in Palmdale

Tostadas

Dumplings

Bean Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

Burritos

Map

More near Palmdale to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Azusa

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston