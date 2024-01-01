Quesadillas in Palmdale
Palmdale restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mi Ranchito - 11th Street East
Mi Ranchito - 11th Street East
1060 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale
|Quesadilla W/ Meat
|$9.50
Quesadilla with choice of meat. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
|Quesadilla Regular
|$5.99
Grilled Cheese quesadilla with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
More about Mi Ranchito - Ave S
Mi Ranchito - Ave S
4621 East Avenue S, Palmdale
|Quesadilla Plate
|$11.99
Quesadilla with meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$7.99
Small Quesadilla with meat served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and a Sm Drink
|Quesadilla Regular
|$5.99
Grilled Cheese quesadilla with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.