Taquitos in Palmdale

Mi Ranchito - 11th Street East
1060 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale
|Taquitos Plate
|$9.75
4 fried rolled taquitos with choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Side Taquitos
|$7.99
4 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
|2 Taquitos c/ Guacamole
|$4.99
2 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole
Mi Ranchito - Ave S
4621 East Avenue S, Palmdale
|Side Taquitos
|$7.99
4 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.