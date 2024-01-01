Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Palmdale

Go
Palmdale restaurants
Toast

Palmdale restaurants that serve taquitos

Main pic

 

Mi Ranchito - 11th Street East

1060 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Plate$9.75
4 fried rolled taquitos with choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Side Taquitos$7.99
4 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
2 Taquitos c/ Guacamole$4.99
2 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Mi Ranchito - 11th Street East
Main pic

 

Mi Ranchito - Ave S

4621 East Avenue S, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Taquitos$7.99
4 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Mi Ranchito - Ave S
Main pic

 

Mi Ranchito - 6th Street East

569 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Plate$9.75
4 fried rolled taquitos with choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Mi Ranchito - 6th Street East

Browse other tasty dishes in Palmdale

Tostadas

Fish Tacos

Mango Sticky Rice

Bean Burritos

Tortas

Tacos

Beef Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Palmdale to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Azusa

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston