Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Palmdale

Go
Palmdale restaurants
Toast

Palmdale restaurants that serve thai tea

LA THAI FOOD TRUCK image

 

LA THAI FOOD TRUCK

30th St E, Palmdale, CA, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARLIC PEPPER$11.00
Choice of meat.Gound garlic, pepper,onion, carrot,cilantro and garlic sauce. On base of steamed veggie
Fried rice$11.00
Rice stir-fried with choice of meat , egg, pea, carrot and onion
MANGO STICKY RICE$8.00
Yellow mango(whole) with sweet sticky rice. Serve with coconut mild on the side and sesame seeds on top
More about LA THAI FOOD TRUCK
Banner pic

 

Shandra Thai Cuisine

2505 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cashew Nut over Rice$11.99
Choice of protein, Italian squash, onion bell pepper, carrots, cashew nut and roasted chili paste.
Pad Thai$11.99
Choice of Protein, Thin rice noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, carrots, crush peanuts and tamarind sauce.
Pad See Iew$11.99
Choice of Protein, flat rice noodles, broccoli or chinese broccoli, baby bok choy, bean sprouts and egg.
More about Shandra Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Palmdale

Chicken Sandwiches

Pad See

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pad Thai

Tacos

Chili

Map

More near Palmdale to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Azusa

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston