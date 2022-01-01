Palmer's Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
500 Cedar Ave S • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
500 Cedar Ave S
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Corner Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Flamin Thai
Come in and enjoy!
Day Block Brewing Company
We are currently open for beer sales and frozen pizzas on Mondays and closed all day on Sunday. Enjoy take out Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4pm.
You may order ahead by selecting the day, and that days menu should appear. Call us with any questions! 612-617-7793.
Thank you for your support - we are grateful for the support!
Stay tuned on Instagram.com/dayblockbrewing and Facebook additional information.
Cruncheese Korean Hot Dog
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog is the first korean style hot dog in Minnesota.
Come in and enjoy!