Palmers Fresh Grill

As the name implies, fresh is the focus at Palmers. More than just fresh ingredients, Palmers is a fresh twist on what an enjoyable dining experience should provide. A fresh way to please your palate, featuring savory dishes and an evolving menu that spotlights many local ingredients. Palmers also offers weekly specials truly capturing the essence of seasonal flavors. With a casually sophisticated ambiance, complemented with knowledgeable and friendly service staff, Palmers provides one of Lexington's favorite dining experiences. Enjoy lakeside seating and live music on the spacious patio during warm weather months. Looking for another reason to raise your glass? With over 100 Bourbons and whiskeys to choose from, paired with our award-winning wine, and cocktail list you are sure to find a lively libation!

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8

Popular Items

Lexington Pasta Gnocchi$17.90
locally made gnocchi, basil pesto cream, sun-dried tomatoes
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$17.90
chipotle aioli, grilled lemon
Caribbean Chicken Salad$14.90
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, mango, macadamia nut, coconut ginger dressing
Lexington Beer Battered Fish$21.90
West 6th Ipa batter, Alaskan Cod, bistro fries, napa cabbage slaw, poblano tartar sauce
Wood Grilled Salmon Salad$18.90
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, avocado, cilantro avocado dressing
Salmon Oscar$29.90
blackened salmon, lump crab, whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, sundried-tomato beurre blanc
Seafood Queso$18.90
lump crab, sauteed shrimp, four cheese blend, wonton crisps
Bisque (Cup)$5.90
Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda Bisque
BREAD PUDDING$7.90
salted caramel bourbon sauce with salted caramel ice cream
Shrimp & Grits$22.90
cajun style shrimp, smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, tomato, onion, creole cream sauce
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
