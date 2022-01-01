Go
Toast

Palmer's Hot Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

6465 E Mockingbird Lane • $$

Avg 4.5 (1234 reviews)

Popular Items

MOTHER CLUCKER$11.00
Fried or Grilled chicken breast, PHC pimento cheese, & sliced pickles + 1 side #choose your heat
KIDS 2 CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
2 Jumbo Chicken tenders + 1 side and a kid cup
BIG DARK$13.00
2 thighs/legs + 2 sides
SODA / ICED TEA$2.50
MO' TENDERS$2.50
Tenders $2/EA
CHIX CAESAR WRAP$12.00
Romaine + Iceberg + Croutons + Parmesan + 2 chopped up fried jumbo tenders + Caesar dressing & 1 side (grilled boneless breast available to substitute)
BIG WHITE$15.00
2 breasts/wings + 2 sides
3 JUMBO TENDERS$11.00
All white, fried jumbo chicken tenders + your choice of heat + 2 sides + white bread & pickles. Sub a waffle for $2
LITTLE WHITE$12.00
1 breast/wing + 2 sides
CATFISH PLATE$15.00
Farm raised, southern fried. 12 oz total of boneless filets + 2 sides + white bread + PoHC handmade tarter sauce. Choose your heat.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6465 E Mockingbird Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Joint - Lakewood

No reviews yet

Simply Tex-Mex, Simply Awesome!

Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex

No reviews yet

Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante was founded by Manuel “Manny” Rios in 2005 in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. Manny is a retired Army veteran. He started his interest in the restaurant business with his sister as a server. After learning the restaurant business, Manny decided it was time to follow his dream of opening his own Tex Mex Restaurant, with traditional family recipes. Manny was inspired by his chef father, Charlie Rios.
At Manny's we try to give our customers the best quality in TEX-MEX food, and strive for the best in customer service.

Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex

No reviews yet

Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante was founded by Manuel “Manny” Rios in 2005 in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. Manny is a retired Army veteran. He started his interest in the restaurant business with his sister as a server. After learning the restaurant business, Manny decided it was time to follow his dream of opening his own Tex Mex Restaurant, with traditional family recipes. Manny was inspired by his chef father, Charlie Rios.
At Manny's we try to give our customers the best quality in TEX-MEX food, and strive for the best in customer service.

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston