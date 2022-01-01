Go
Toast

Palmer's Steakhouse

We specialize in mouth-watering char broiled steaks, seafood, ribs and chops as well as an award-winning wine list of over 200 different selections. We are a family owned and operated restaurant and taking care of our guests like family is our life passion. It is our promise to you, to make every dining experience a memorable one.

122 E Capitol Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6oz Petite Filet Mignon$39.00
8oz Filet Mignon$45.00
Baked French Onion$9.00
Kids Steak$22.00
Kids Shrimp$17.00
Lobster Tail with Turf$81.00
Soup du Jour$3.50
Sunday, May 15
Ham and Sweet Corn Chowder
Cakebread Sauv Blanc BTL$62.00
Kids Burger$15.00
Kids Pasta$10.00
See full menu

Location

122 E Capitol Dr

Hartland WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beer Snobs

No reviews yet

Craft beer resturant featuring Pub Food in a relaxed casual atmosphere. 24 Craft Beers

Creole Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Phoenix

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sweet Dreams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston