Palmer's Kitchen + Bar

Located at Pebble Lake Golf Course, Palmer's Kitchen + Bar is an exciting new American Bistro that adds a modern twist to traditional bar & grill fare. We offer outstanding casual American cuisine, using the freshest ingredients.

1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
BBQ PULLED PORK, JALAPENO, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SOUR CREAM, RED CABBAGE
Fish + Chips$14.00
PUB BATTERED COD CRISPY CRINKLE FRIES, HOMEMADE TARTAR
Patty Melt$13.00
SAUTÉED ONIONS, SWISS + AMERICAN CHEESE SERVED ON VIENNA
Bacon Smash$13.00
A CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, SMASH BURGER STYLE
Cheese Curds$12.00
NATURAL WISCONSIN CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS SERVED WITH RANCH
Jack Mac$16.00
BOURBON GLAZED CRISPY CHICKEN, BACON, GREEN ONION, PEPPERJACK CREAM SAUCE
Coconut Shrimp$15.00
FRIEND COCONUT + PANKO BREADED SHRIMP, CRINKLE CUT FRIES, PINA COLADA SAUCE
1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.

Fergus Falls MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
