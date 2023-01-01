Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Palmerton
/
Palmerton
/
Cheese Fries
Palmerton restaurants that serve cheese fries
Covered Bridge Inn -
4300 Little Gap Rd, Palmerton
No reviews yet
French Fries W/ Cheese
$6.00
More about Covered Bridge Inn -
Sunny Rest Resort
425 Sunny Rest Road, Palmerton
No reviews yet
Bacon Cheese Fries
$8.99
Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with bacon
More about Sunny Rest Resort
