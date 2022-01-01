Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Palmerton

Palmerton restaurants that serve fish and chips

Palmerton Pub image

 

Palmerton Pub

304 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton

Fish and Chips$16.00
Yuengling beer battered haddock
Blue Mountain - Slopeside Pub & Grill image

 

Slopeside Pub & Grill

1660 Blue Mountain Drive, Palmerton

Fish & Chips$26.50
Fresh haddock, crisp beer batter, malt
vinegar aioli, hand cut steak fries
