French fries in
Palmerton
/
Palmerton
/
French Fries
Palmerton restaurants that serve french fries
Covered Bridge Inn -
4300 Little Gap Rd, Palmerton
No reviews yet
French Fries W/ Cheese
$6.00
French Fries
$5.00
Add Cheese Sauce for $1
More about Covered Bridge Inn -
Sunny Rest Resort
425 Sunny Rest Road, Palmerton
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.99
More about Sunny Rest Resort
