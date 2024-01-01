Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Palmerton

Go
Palmerton restaurants
Toast

Palmerton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Main pic

 

Covered Bridge Inn

4300 Little Gap Rd, Palmerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries with Honey Lime$6.00
More about Covered Bridge Inn
Consumer pic

 

Sunny Rest Resort

425 Sunny Rest Road, Palmerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.99
Served with a side of brown sugar butter
More about Sunny Rest Resort

Browse other tasty dishes in Palmerton

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Palmerton to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (412 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (563 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston