Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Palmetto

Go
Palmetto restaurants
Toast

Palmetto restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Halsa at Serenbe

11090 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken, apple slices, raisins, pita chips$8.00
More about Halsa at Serenbe
Consumer pic

 

The Hill at Serenbe

9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
More about The Hill at Serenbe

Browse other tasty dishes in Palmetto

Cake

Salmon

Map

More near Palmetto to explore

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairburn

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston