Palmettos on the Bayou

Palmettos, a restaurant & Southern destination wedding location, in Slidell, Louisiana serves local seafood & New Orleans classic cuisine overlooking picturesque Bayou Bonfouca

1901 Bayou Lane

Popular Items

Catch Ponchartrain$28.00
Fresh gulf fish pan-seared and topped with fresh crab meat lemon butter sauce and lightly fried shoe string potatoes served over seasonal vegetables
Duck Breast$27.00
Pan Roasted Maple Leaf duck breast sliced and served over Lyonnaise sweet potatoes, drizzled with a mayhaw black pepper syrup
Fried Gulf Oysters$14.00
1901 Bayou Lane

Slidell LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
