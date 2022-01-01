Palmyra restaurants you'll love
Palmyra's top cuisines
Must-try Palmyra restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Mount Gretna Craft Brewery
2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra
|Popular items
|Corner Burger
|$15.00
our craft blend of brisket, sirloin and chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, house aioli. add bacon +2. add fries +2
|Wings by the Dozen
|$16.00
Choose sauce: Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Alabama White BBQ, or Dutch Spice Dry Rub
|Fish And Chips
|$16.00
beer battered cod, grilled lemon, slaw, charred scallion tarter sauce, hand cut fries
PIZZA
Pizza 322
2900 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra
|Popular items
|Regular Stromboli
Our regular boli is just screaming for you to stuff it with extras.
|Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak, fried onions and marinara with melted mozz on top.
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Our medium cheese pizza is perfect to split with a friend for lunch, or get a whole one and save a few slices for dinner!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
3J's Coffee
901 E Main St, Palmyra
|Popular items
|Handheld Breakfast
|$5.50
Scrambled egg and American cheese on your choice of grilled ciabatta or grilled tortilla
|Smoothie
100% crushed fruit smoothie
|Brewed Coffee
Hot and fresh, it's coffee the traditional way
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Funck's Restaurant
664 West Main St., Palmyra
|Popular items
|Chicken Corn Rivel
Sweet corn and homemade rivels combine to make this Pennsylvania dutch classic
|4pc. Fried Chicken
|$17.50
Our original recipe since 1969,
fresh hand breaded chicken, two sides
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Local bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar