Palmyra restaurants you'll love

Must-try Palmyra restaurants

Mount Gretna Craft Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Mount Gretna Craft Brewery

2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra

Avg 4.1 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Corner Burger$15.00
our craft blend of brisket, sirloin and chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, house aioli. add bacon +2. add fries +2
Wings by the Dozen$16.00
Choose sauce: Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Alabama White BBQ, or Dutch Spice Dry Rub
Fish And Chips$16.00
beer battered cod, grilled lemon, slaw, charred scallion tarter sauce, hand cut fries
More about Mount Gretna Craft Brewery
Pizza 322 image

PIZZA

Pizza 322

2900 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra

Avg 4.4 (1517 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Stromboli
Our regular boli is just screaming for you to stuff it with extras.
Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak, fried onions and marinara with melted mozz on top.
14" Cheese Pizza$10.00
Our medium cheese pizza is perfect to split with a friend for lunch, or get a whole one and save a few slices for dinner!
More about Pizza 322
3J's Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3J's Coffee

901 E Main St, Palmyra

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Handheld Breakfast$5.50
Scrambled egg and American cheese on your choice of grilled ciabatta or grilled tortilla
Smoothie
100% crushed fruit smoothie
Brewed Coffee
Hot and fresh, it's coffee the traditional way
More about 3J's Coffee
Funck's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant

664 West Main St., Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Corn Rivel
Sweet corn and homemade rivels combine to make this Pennsylvania dutch classic
4pc. Fried Chicken$17.50
Our original recipe since 1969,
fresh hand breaded chicken, two sides
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
Local bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar
More about Funck's Restaurant

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

