Boneless wings in Palmyra
Palmyra restaurants that serve boneless wings
PIZZA
Pizza 322
2900 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra
|Hand Cut Fries
|$4.00
Handcut french fries
|Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak, fried onions and marinara with melted mozz on top.
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Our medium cheese pizza is perfect to split with a friend for lunch, or get a whole one and save a few slices for dinner!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Funck's Restaurant
664 West Main St., Palmyra
|Chicken Corn Rivel
Sweet corn and homemade rivels combine to make this Pennsylvania dutch classic
|4pc. Fried Chicken
|$17.50
Our original recipe since 1969,
fresh hand breaded chicken, two sides
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Local bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar