Boneless wings in Palmyra

Pizza 322 image

PIZZA

Pizza 322

2900 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra

Avg 4.4 (1517 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Handcut french fries
Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak, fried onions and marinara with melted mozz on top.
14" Cheese Pizza$10.00
Our medium cheese pizza is perfect to split with a friend for lunch, or get a whole one and save a few slices for dinner!
More about Pizza 322
Funck's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant

664 West Main St., Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Corn Rivel
Sweet corn and homemade rivels combine to make this Pennsylvania dutch classic
4pc. Fried Chicken$17.50
Our original recipe since 1969,
fresh hand breaded chicken, two sides
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
Local bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar
More about Funck's Restaurant
