Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Palmyra

Go
Palmyra restaurants
Toast

Palmyra restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza 322

2900 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra

Avg 4.4 (1517 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$4.75
More about Pizza 322
71ee9d41-e750-44d9-8465-74ba79a85088 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant

664 West Main St., Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Emilys Cheese Fries$7.50
Emily's Cheese Fries$13.50
Bacon, beer cheese sauce, ranch
More about Funck's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Palmyra

Blueberry Pancakes

Cookies

Pancakes

Pretzels

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near Palmyra to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston