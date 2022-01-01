Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Palmyra
/
Palmyra
/
Cheese Fries
Palmyra restaurants that serve cheese fries
PIZZA
Pizza 322
2900 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra
Avg 4.4
(1517 reviews)
Cheese Fries
$4.75
More about Pizza 322
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Funck's Restaurant
664 West Main St., Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(1128 reviews)
Side Emilys Cheese Fries
$7.50
Emily's Cheese Fries
$13.50
Bacon, beer cheese sauce, ranch
More about Funck's Restaurant
