Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Palmyra
/
Palmyra
/
Chili
Palmyra restaurants that serve chili
FRENCH FRIES
Mount Gretna Craft Brewery
2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra
Avg 4.1
(155 reviews)
Chili
$10.00
More about Mount Gretna Craft Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Funck's Restaurant - Palmyra
664 West Main St., Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(1128 reviews)
House Chili
$4.50
Chili Cheese Omelette
$11.49
More about Funck's Restaurant - Palmyra
Browse other tasty dishes in Palmyra
Waffles
Pancakes
Salmon
Cookies
Cake
Hot Chocolate
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
More near Palmyra to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(812 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(370 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(406 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1920 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston