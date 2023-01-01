Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Palmyra

Go
Palmyra restaurants
Toast

Palmyra restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Funck's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant - Palmyra

664 West Main St., Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwhich$18.00
More about Funck's Restaurant - Palmyra
Item pic

 

A&M Pizza - Palmyra - 2900 Horseshoe Pike

2900 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN HOGIE$10.99
Crispy Chicken , mozzarella lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN HOGIE$10.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken , mozzarella , lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$11.50
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, House Dressing
More about A&M Pizza - Palmyra - 2900 Horseshoe Pike

