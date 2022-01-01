Pancakes in Palmyra
Palmyra restaurants that serve pancakes
3J's Coffee
901 E Main St, Palmyra
|Oversized Blueberry Pancake
|$4.75
Oversized sweet cream pancake filled with blueberries. Served with syrup and butter
|Oversized Pancake
|$4.00
Plate-filling pancake made from a sweet cream batter. Cooked golden brown and served with syrup and butter.
|Oversized Chocolate Chip Pancake
|$4.75
Oversized cream pancake loaded with chocolate chips. Served with syrup and butter